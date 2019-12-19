e-paper
Three unidentified women booked for robbing motorist in Pune

Three unidentified women booked for robbing motorist in Pune

Dec 19, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: 

A man from Akurdi was robbed by three unidentified women after he stopped to give them a car ride in the late hours of Tuesday. 

 The complaint in the matter was lodged by Ganesh Nanasaheb deshmukh, 49, a resident of Dattawadi area of Akurdi, Pune. He told the police that he stopped to help the women when saw them asking for lift. 

The 49-year-old works as a production manager at a private company located in Chakan, according to the police. 

Deshmukh was returning home from work in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car registered in Nashik. 

The incident happened between 10-10:30pm on Tuesday near Krushna Hotel in Pradhikaran area of Nigdi, according to the complainant. 

As the women got into the car, they threatened the man with a blade and asked him to hand over the valuables he had on. 

The women fled with a gold chain and two gold finger-rings weiighing 41 gram. The total estimated cost of the ornaments was Rs 95,000, according to the police. 

"We have a faint description of the women. We have called him again today (Thursday) as the case is under investigation," said assistant police inspector Laxman Sonawane of Nigdi polcie station who is invesitgating the case. 

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (Common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

