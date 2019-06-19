Three women gang-raped at Noida farmhouse, seven arrested

Seven men were arrested on charges of gang-raping three women at a farmhouse in Sector 135 on Tuesday night. Two of their accomplices are on the run.

According o police, the incident came to fore early Wednesday, when one of the women called up the police helpline alleging that she and two friends were sexually assaulted by nine persons.

“The call came in at 5am after which the station house officer, Expressway police station, reached the spot and found the farmhouse. Seven of the men were immediately taken into custody while two of them are on the run,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said one of the men, Mulayam Singh Yadav (who is on the run), a driver of a private cab aggregator; and his accomplice Bhola had picked up the women from near the Lajpat Nagar Metro station in Delhi around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

“They told them that they will drop them at Sector 18. Instead, they brought them to the farmhouse in Sector 135 where seven of their friends also turned up and the men gang-raped them. Later, in the morning, one of them dropped them near Pushta. The women also complained that they were physically assaulted,” the SSP said.

A medical examination has been ordered for the women, who are all in their late twenties.

He said almost all the accused are employed as caretakers and security guards at farmhouses nearby. Lavlesh Yadav, who is the caretaker of the farmhouse where the alleged incident took place, and Sateesh, another accused, are believed to have planned the crime.

Police said the farmhouse belongs to an employee of the Delhi transport department. “For now, it has been sealed under Section 102 of the CrPC. We will question the owner as well and action will be taken accordingly,” SSP Krishna said. Police will also look into whether the farmhouse is legal or not, he added.

The accused, who are in mid twenties except one who is in early thirties, were booked under sections 323 and 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 22:44 IST