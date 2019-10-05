Three workers injured in Zirakpur building collapse

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:47 IST

Three labourers were injured after a portion of a commercial building being constructed in violation to norms collapsed at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur on Friday.

The injured — Kailash, 25, Kale Sharma, 38, and a yet unidentified person — were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where they are undergoing treatment. No was is trapped in the debris, said the administrative officials.

The building is owned by Makhan Lal Bansal, who has a shop of tyres in Sector 28, Chandigarh, and is a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula. SS Sidhu, executive officer of the Zirakpur municipal council, had issued a notice to Bansal for construction without consent just two weeks back.

The incident happened around 7:15pm when the roof lanter was being laid on the second floor. It collapsed, bringing down the roof of the first floor as well.

Police said five people were working in the building at the time of the mishap, though eyewitnesses claimed there were at least ten.

As the building starting collapsing, Kailash jumped off the second floor and crashed onto the ground. He suffered head injuries as he fell on an iron rod.

Bhim, a witness who had come to meet a friend working in the building, said: “It took some time before the two floors collapsed.”

Police said preliminary probe revealed the building was to house showrooms and had permission for just one floor.

“It was an unauthorised construction, because of which it was being carried out in the dark,” said a senior official of the Zirakpur municipal council, who was on the spot.

“No one is trapped inside the building. The building is being constructed without relevant permissions. The construction was illegal as the building plan was approved for only one floor,” confirmed Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistratePooja Syal Grewal. “We will be writing to police to register a case against the building owner.”

Mohali senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said he has sought details about approvals taken for construction. “I have also asked for a report on the quality of construction material used. A case will be registered accordingly.”

In April last year, a four-storey residential building that was under construction had collapsed at Peer Muchalla. The building named Floral Vista was coming up at Imperial Garden project in the area. Police booked nine builders and contractors associated with the two projects besides the civic body officials who gave the approvals and then councillor Ajaib Singh.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:47 IST