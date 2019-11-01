Tinkering Fest: World Science Day puts teachers in the experimental learning lab

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST

PUNE “Teachers Tinkering Fest” – a hands-on, one and a half-day event will coincide with the World Science Day and will be held at the Elpro International School at Chinchwad, on November 9 and 10.

Teachers will participate in special workshops that will empower them with skills in experiential learning. The event is organised by the Early Childhood Association.

In a press conference held on Friday, Swati Popat Vats, president, Early Childhood Association of India, said, “We recognise the pivotal role played by our teachers, especially in early childhood and are honoured and excited to present them with this special conference where experts will conduct activity-based sessions to teach academic concepts using engaging methodologies like story-telling, art and outdoor activities.”

“We endeavour to encourage teachers to become makers and doers rather than just listeners,” she said.

The event is expected to attract at least 250 participants, both parents and teachers from across Pune and the surrounding cities and will engage them in various expert-led sessions where all materials and resources will be provided. The experts are leaders from the field of education and are trained in the art of knowledge transfer to young children.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST