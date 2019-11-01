e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Tinkering Fest: World Science Day puts teachers in the experimental learning lab

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE “Teachers Tinkering Fest” – a hands-on, one and a half-day event will coincide with the World Science Day and will be held at the Elpro International School at Chinchwad, on November 9 and 10.

Teachers will participate in special workshops that will empower them with skills in experiential learning. The event is organised by the Early Childhood Association.

In a press conference held on Friday, Swati Popat Vats, president, Early Childhood Association of India, said, “We recognise the pivotal role played by our teachers, especially in early childhood and are honoured and excited to present them with this special conference where experts will conduct activity-based sessions to teach academic concepts using engaging methodologies like story-telling, art and outdoor activities.”

“We endeavour to encourage teachers to become makers and doers rather than just listeners,” she said.

The event is expected to attract at least 250 participants, both parents and teachers from across Pune and the surrounding cities and will engage them in various expert-led sessions where all materials and resources will be provided. The experts are leaders from the field of education and are trained in the art of knowledge transfer to young children.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST

top news
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
Kejriwal preps for odd-even with staggered office timings, bans surge rates
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Live updates: India take on Russia in Olympic qualifier first leg
Live updates: India take on Russia in Olympic qualifier first leg
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities