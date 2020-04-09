e-paper
Home / Cities / TMC arranges dialysis for patients from sealed Mumbra hospital

TMC arranges dialysis for patients from sealed Mumbra hospital

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:41 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation will soon provide dialysis to the patients who used the dialysis centre at Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra which was sealed on Wednesday after a staffer was tested positive for Covid-19.

Mumbra MP Shrikant Shinde and Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske gave directives to the corporation to ensure no patient of the sealed hospital’s dialysis centre suffers.

In a meeting held between mayor Shinde and the health department of TMC, it was decided that TMC will provide ambulance service to the patients who need dialysis and provide dialysis at other centres in Mumbra, Kalwa or Thane. The corporation informed that more than 50 people regularly got dialysis in Kalsekar Hospital.

Mhaske said, “We have decided to provide an alternate option to these patients at Wadia Hospital, Lakhichan Fatichand Hospital and Jito Hospital. A list of all the patients taking dialysis in Kalsekar Hospital will be made and the health department will contact all these patients. The patients will be provided with an ambulance to take them to any of the above centre nearest to their homes. They will also be dropped home after the dialysis is over.”

Anirudha Malgaonkar, health officer of TMC assured that all the arrangement for dialysis of the patients of Kalsekar dialysis centre will be made.

