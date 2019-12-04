e-paper
TMC chief’s house on forest land, says BJP corporator

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:30 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

BJP corporator Milind Patankar pointed out that no plan for the commissioner’s bungalow was approved by the corporation and the bungalow was constructed on forest land.

“The land for the bungalow was bought in 1984, but it was never reserved as TMC bungalow or commissioner’s bungalow. Also no plans of the bungalow are available with the town planning department. The bungalow is repaired and altered every time a new commissioner is appointed. The land where the bungalow is constructed is also a private forest land, which makes it illegal,” Patankar said.

However, the corporation has denied these claims. Nitin Yesugade, executive engineer, town planning department, said, “We have a tax record of that bungalow. Also, the structure is marked as civic property on the developmental plan of 1999. There is indeed a forest tag on that bungalow, and we have proposed to the forest department to remove the title.”

