TMC corporators demand sterilisation of stray cats

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:17 IST

Corporators of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have demanded sterilisation of stray cats in the city.

The health department claimed that they will go through the guidelines for sterilisation and then start the process.

In October last year, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a statutory advisory body advising the Government of India’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had issued an advisory to all state governments and union territories, to sterilise cats to control their population.

It has also recommended a region-wise census of stray cats.

The issue of cat sterilisation was taken up for discussion by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Narayan Pawar. He said, “There are several complaints on the increasing population of cats in the city. There is a need to take up cat sterilisation.”

The suggestion was seconded by several other members.

An official from health department said, “The AWBI had issued an advisory to us a few months ago, wherein the board had asked to sterilise cats in the same way dogs are sterilised. We have inquired with several NGOs to take up the sterilisation work, however, no one is willing to conduct cat sterilisation.”

The health department said they are still working on a solution for cat sterilisation.

Dr Suhas Rane, trustee of Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals, said, “Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has floated tenders for sterilisation of stray cats. The same agency can do it in Thane too.”

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:17 IST