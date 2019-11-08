e-paper
TMC drive against illegal banners continues

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:42 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
The drive started by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to remove illegal banners continued on the second day in areas such as Panchpakhadi, Naupada and certain areas near Ghodbunder Road.

“We have managed to cover a lot of areas on Thursday. But, we may have to extend it. We are covering areas ward-wise,” said Ashok Burpulle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, TMC.

On the second day, 321 footpath encroachments, 12 hawkers, 167 hand carts, 29 stalls, 12 posters and 23 banners were demolished across Thane city.

Residents are happy with the wider footpaths now available.

“The strict action has not gone down well with hawkers who have encroached into footpaths. But, we got a wider space to walk,” said Ravina Nair, 29, resident of Majiwada.

