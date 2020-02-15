TMC to dig borewells to tide over water scarcity

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 01:00 IST

Thane To address water scarcity in summer, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to dig borewells in areas where supply is irregular. The water department will dig 27 borewells in Mumbra, Kalwa and those areas in the city which are on hilly terrain. The water from borewells will also be used to water the civic gardens and for non-potable purpose in civic buildings and schools.

Though Thane district received more than average rainfall last monsoon, water supply in most of the areas is irregular. During summers, the demand for water increases leading to water cuts. The water department said there has being increasing demand for borewells from many areas from residents and elected representatives.

An official from water department said, “There is lot of disparity in water supply in Mumbra and Kalwa. The water pressure in hilly terrains is also low. We have proposed to dig around 27 borewells to provide enough water to these areas where the water departments supply is low or insufficient. The borewell water will be used for non- potable purposes.”

He said that since the ground water level is the lowest in summer, it is the best time to dig borewells. TMC will also install hand pumps at the borewells. “The slums areas will have enough water during summer after digging borewells in their areas. We have allotted a budget of ₹46.91 lakh for the work,” he added.

There are 360 borewells and 555 wells in Thane. Out of the 555 wells, 212 are not in use. A total of 131 borewells are no longer in use. About 8.7 million litres of water from the well is in use while 1.8 million is not in use. Around 42 million litres of water from the borewell is being used whereas 23 million litres of water is not being used.