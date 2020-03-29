e-paper
TMC to do door to door survey

TMC to do door to door survey

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 20:37 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to conduct a door to door survey in all the housing societies to find out if there are people showing any symptoms of Covid-19. Those found with symptoms or home-quarantined will be geo-tagged for easy identification. TMC has formed 33 teams of doctors at each of the 33 wards. Each team has a civic doctor and a private doctor. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “There are around 66 doctors, apart from which medical volunteers and property tax department staff will be conducting the door to door survey in every housing society.”

