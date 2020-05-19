e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / TMC to hire 39 doctors for Kalwa hospital

TMC to hire 39 doctors for Kalwa hospital

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 19:13 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

After five interns and five resident doctors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa tested positive for coronavirus and 30 interns were quarantined, health services at the hospital are badly affected.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to hire 39 resident doctors for two months to deal with the increasing Covid cases.

TMC has put up a notice for walk-in interviews. A TMC official requesting anonymity said, “We will hire 39 resident doctors on a temporary basis for two months to assist in the Covid wards. Depending on the situation, their extension will be decided. Eleven doctors will be for medicine department, 11 for general surgery and surgical intensive care unit, six for radiation and five for other departments such as gynaecology, chest and TB and Ear Nose Throat (ENT).”

The tenure of these posts will end on July 31.

The hospital, which has admits both Covid and non-Covid patients, is operating with 60% less staff as some doctors, too, are on sick leave.

A resident doctor requesting anonymity said, “The hospital has three isolation wards with a total of 30 beds and each ward requires two doctors in every shifts. So, we need 24 doctors for Covid wards and additional eight doctors will be required for fever OPD. Also, this there is a dearth of doctors in the medicine department as most resident doctors from the department have tested positive. Some of the staffers are working extra hours.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In