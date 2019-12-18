e-paper
'To be better Oppn': BJP MLAs visit RSS office

‘To be better Oppn’: BJP MLAs visit RSS office

Dec 18, 2019 23:56 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Around 125 legislators, led by leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here on Wednesday morning to seek guidance on becoming a better opposition.

According to RSS sources, all legislators, including around 100 MLAs reached the RSS headquarters in Reshimbagh around 8 am and paid obeisance to RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at his memorial there. They then interacted with senior RSS functionaries. However, they could not meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the number two, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, as both are currently not in the city.

It has now become customary for legislators to visit the headquarters, discuss with functionaries about how to take up people’s issues and work as a responsible opposition, whenever they come to attend the Assembly session in Nagpur.

Initially, it was presumed that the meeting with RSS top bosses during the session was a mere formality but now it seems that the RSS-BJP lawmakers have made the meeting mandatory. Among the prominent legislators who attended the meeting include: the new comers, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Ganesh Naik, Nilesh Rane and the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

