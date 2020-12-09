e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Toddler among three killed in Sonepat pile-up

Toddler among three killed in Sonepat pile-up

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three persons, including a one-year-old boy, were killed and more than 15 injured in a pile-up caused due to low visibility at Sonepat’s Rai on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Faridabad-based Shikha Bansal, 30, her son Suthirth and Naresh, a driver of another car from Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the accident took place due to foggy weather conditions when a speeding truck hit a Maruti Swift car being driven by Naresh Kumar. “Then the Swift car rammed into another car in which Shikha Bansal’s family was heading back to Faridabad from Karnal after attending a wedding ceremony,” he added.

“In the pile-up, Shikha, her son and four members of her family got injured and were rushed to a private hospital, where Shikha and her son succumbed to the injuries. Her family members are still undergoing treatment. Four members of a Delhi family travelling in Naresh’s car have been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi,” the spokesperson added.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigation.

top news
Talks between Amit Shah, farmer leaders fail to make breakthrough
Talks between Amit Shah, farmer leaders fail to make breakthrough
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Covid update: India’s vaccine software; USA on Pfizer; WHO on immunity barrier
Covid update: India’s vaccine software; USA on Pfizer; WHO on immunity barrier
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In