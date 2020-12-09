Toddler among three killed in Sonepat pile-up

cities

Three persons, including a one-year-old boy, were killed and more than 15 injured in a pile-up caused due to low visibility at Sonepat’s Rai on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Faridabad-based Shikha Bansal, 30, her son Suthirth and Naresh, a driver of another car from Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the accident took place due to foggy weather conditions when a speeding truck hit a Maruti Swift car being driven by Naresh Kumar. “Then the Swift car rammed into another car in which Shikha Bansal’s family was heading back to Faridabad from Karnal after attending a wedding ceremony,” he added.

“In the pile-up, Shikha, her son and four members of her family got injured and were rushed to a private hospital, where Shikha and her son succumbed to the injuries. Her family members are still undergoing treatment. Four members of a Delhi family travelling in Naresh’s car have been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi,” the spokesperson added.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigation.