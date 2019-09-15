Toddler crushed to death by SUV in Gomti Nagar

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:38 IST

An 18-month-old boy died after being run over by an SUV in Gomti Nagar on Sunday evening. The deceased, Adil, was son of a slum dweller, Mohammad Salman, who lives in a makeshift house in Gomti Nagar, said police.

A rashly driven vehicle knocked down Adil when he was playing on the roadside around 4 pm. The accused driver managed to flee from the spot despite being chased by a couple of youths.

“Instead of taking the child to the hospital, the driver fled from the spot,” said locals.

Passerby informed the parents of the victim and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

When cops reached the spot, the deceased’s family protested demanding arrest of the accused. They kept the boy’s body on the road and demanded the arrest of the driver.

Police assured that the culprit would be nabbed soon. One of the family members said, “Several CCTV cameras are installed in Gomti Nagar and Gomti Nagar extension. Police can identify the culprit.”

AK Dubey, inspector, Gomti Nagar police station, said statements had been recorded and investigation is on. “We have alerted other police stations about the incident and are also scanning CCTV footages to identify the accused.”

A case has been registered against an unidentified person, he added.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 22:38 IST