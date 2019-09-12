Top brass of police, central, state agencies meet on drugs

cities

Senior officials of various central and state agencies along with Punjab Police on Wednesday held a meeting at the BSF’s Khasa headquarters to discuss the drug issue.

The meeting was jointly headed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director general (DG) Rakesh Asthana and Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta. It was attended by officials of the BSF, special task force (STF) on drugs, directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI), Intelligence Bureau, customs, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“It was decided that the investigators of Punjab Police will get training with their counterparts in NCB. We also decided to prepare a common database to share drug-related information with each other,” said the Punjab DGP after the meeting.

“We have prepared a list of those involved in drug trade for decades. A database of such peddlers has been created and the work to detain them will be started under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act soon,” said the DGP.

“Officials from Himachal Pradesh were also present in the meeting. We also discussed the issue of drugs in four districts of the state. We discussed the issue of drugs being smuggled via maritime routes, the Line of Control (LOC) in J&K and other border states. Afghan and African networks have also come to the fore recently in such cases,” he added.

PRISONS TO BE MODERNISED IN STATE

The DGP said they are working to modernise Punjab prisons to stop jail inmates from running drug rackets from jails.

“Recently, the counter-intelligence wing busted such a racket in the Kapurthala jail. Mobile phones were also seized,” he said.

