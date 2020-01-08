e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cities / Torch march keeps JNU support burning bright in city

Torch march keeps JNU support burning bright in city

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A torch march was organised by various students group at Fergusson College on Wednesday evening. They protested against the attack on JNU students and Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As many as 200 students participated in the march which started at 7pm from IMDR canteen at BMCC college road and went up till the main gate of FC College.

Santosh Rasave, student of Fergusson College, and organiser of this march said, “Through this torch march the youth of Pune got together to raise voice against the masked goons who beat up the students of JNU. We had given the letter to the college administration regarding this march, but it was denied. So we took out the rally from outside the college campus and ended it at the main entrance gate of the college.”

Another student Sunil Jadhav said, “Students are the future of our country and their voice should not be stopped like this by attacking them, so to extend support to the students of JNU we have participated in the march.

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil question JNU violence’s authenticity, support CAA
Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil question JNU violence’s authenticity, support CAA
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities