Torch march keeps JNU support burning bright in city

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:32 IST

PUNE A torch march was organised by various students group at Fergusson College on Wednesday evening. They protested against the attack on JNU students and Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As many as 200 students participated in the march which started at 7pm from IMDR canteen at BMCC college road and went up till the main gate of FC College.

Santosh Rasave, student of Fergusson College, and organiser of this march said, “Through this torch march the youth of Pune got together to raise voice against the masked goons who beat up the students of JNU. We had given the letter to the college administration regarding this march, but it was denied. So we took out the rally from outside the college campus and ended it at the main entrance gate of the college.”

Another student Sunil Jadhav said, “Students are the future of our country and their voice should not be stopped like this by attacking them, so to extend support to the students of JNU we have participated in the march.