Trailers collide on expressway, traffic to Pune disrupted

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

The Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw traffic congestion owing to a two-vehicle pile-up near Lonavla on Saturday. No one was injured in the accident.

According to the police, a trailer loaded with steel coils was heading towards Pune from Mumbai around 5.30am. “As it was crossing the Lonavla area, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled, causing the coils to fall. Another trailer moving in the same direction crashed into the first one,” said a police officer from the state highway traffic department.

“No one suffered injuries in the accident. However, the vehicles blocked almost the entire carriageway for half an hour. Later, we cleared two lanes of the carriageway and allowed other vehicles to go towards Pune. The trailers and coils were removed from the road around 8.30am and the situation became normal around 9am,” he said.

