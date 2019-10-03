Training for Tejaswini bus conductors yet to begin

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:21 IST

Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has said Tejaswini buses will be operational after Diwali as the training of women conductors is yet to begin.

Two years after being proposed, the first women-only bus was inaugurated in September. TMT has said it will add 49 more buses to the fleet.

Sandeep Malvi, transport manager, TMT, said, “Due to the model code of conduct [for elections] and delay in other technical process, the arrival of buses has been postponed. The training sessions of women conductors will begin after two weeks. This is likely to be completed only after October. The remaining 49 buses will also be added to the fleet.”

While the buses were proposed two years ago, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) approved the proposal in the standing committee meeting in August 2019. TMT had also said the remaining 49 buses would be added to the fleet by the end of September, but that, too, has not happened.

Rajesh More, TMT committee member, said, “We have one Tejaswini bus in the fleet, but we have decided to not ply it till all the buses have arrived. Meanwhile, the committee will finalise the routes where these buses will run.”

TMT officials said the buses will ply exclusively for women from 6am to 10am and from 6pm to 10pm. Men passengers will be allowed to travel during non-peak hours.

With a total of 27 seats, each Tejaswini bus costs ₹28 lakh.

Women commuters are not happy with the delay in starting the buses.

“It’s been two years since the civic body has given us assurance with several deadlines. The inauguration of a bus last month was a formality,” said Nita Raut, 34, a resident of Ghodbunder road, Thane.

Vidya Kadam, 43, from Panchpakhadi said had the buses been brought on roads on time, it would have helped citizens, especially during the festival season.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:21 IST