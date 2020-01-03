Transfer of IO puts case of dog runover to death on Senapati Bapat rd out in cold

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:22 IST

Pune The Pune police have failed to make a breakthrough in a dog cruelty case where the accused allegedly intentionally drove his car over a street dog on November 14.

The incident took place near the Nirmal Corner building behind Tandoori Point on Senapati Bapat road in Chatuhshrungi.

The dog in question passed away due to the injuries. The accused has been identified as Satish Takawale.

Samir Chavan, the assistant police inspector (API) investigating the case, has been transferred to Mumbai.

Rakesh Sarde, the police sub-inspector who is currently investigating the case, said, “We are looking into the details.”

Residents of Nirmal Corner feigned ignorance when asked about the case. API Chavan was unavailable for comment.

A first information report (FIR) in this regard was lodged by first-year law student Vaishnavi Tiwari (19) of Fergusson College who stated that the dog was run over by a Ford Figo car. The injured dog died the next day while undergoing treatment, the FIR stated.

Tiwari’s complaint stated that on November 14, she received a text message on an animal rescue WhatsApp group regarding Takawale, who was allegedly driving a Ford Figo, intentionally ran over a street dog at around 6.30 pm.

On receiving the message and the location of the incident, Tiwari and her friend Anisha Bhise visited the spot where an acquaintance named Isha Mule and eyewitness Nitin Kakade briefed them about the incident wherein they later filed the FIR.

Vaishnavi Tiwari said “My statement has been recorded, but the statements of other eyewitnesses are yet to be recorded by the police. I will keep following up the case till it concludes,” she said.