Tripura to receive permanent jetty for Indo-Bangla waterways route
- A floating jetty was launched on Gomati river as part of the Indo-Bangladesh international inland waterways project last year.
Tripura will soon get a permanent jetty on the Gomati River at Sonamura for smooth movement of small ships on Sonamura
(Tripura) - Daudkandi (Bangladesh) waterways that would enhance trade between Bangladesh and northeast region, said Union minister for port, shipping and waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.
Sonamura is located in Sepahijala district, nearly 60 kilometres from Agartala. In his two-day tour to Tripura, Mandaviya is scheduled to visit Sonamura to review the available facilities there.
"A permanent jetty will be constructed on River Gomati. Foundation stone will be laid within two-three months. The Sonamura-Daudkandi waterways would increase the scope of employment. Besides, it will also boost the trade relations between Bangladesh and northeast region," Mandaviya told the media persons at BJP headquarters in Agartala.
The Sonamura-Daudkandi route was included in the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes and was signed by High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and shipping secretary of Bangladesh Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury at Dhaka in May last year.
As per a survey conducted by the Bangladesh authorities, 89.5 kilometres out of 90 kilometres of the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route falls in Bangladesh and 500 metres in India.
The Sonamura-Daudkandi waterways route became operational with the arrival of the first vessel at Sonamura port last September.
A floating jetty was launched on Gomati river as part of the Indo-Bangladesh international inland waterways project last year.
Currently, the ships ply from West Bengal's Haldia port to Daudkandi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda sharpens attacks on TMC ahead of PM Modi's 1st rally in poll-bound Bengal
- “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal,” Nadda said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura to receive permanent jetty for Indo-Bangla waterways route
- A floating jetty was launched on Gomati river as part of the Indo-Bangladesh international inland waterways project last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR lodged after passengers caught with ammunition at IGI Airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A much-needed change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi drops to 0.19% as city reports 123 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police examining Red Fort breach footages; reward announced for identification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt contractor commits suicide after killing two children in Faridkot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters duping people on pretext of Covid vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK member donates 3.16 cr, land worth 20 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
- The AIADMK member had already donated ₹one crore to the TTD during Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival held in December.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary programme to be held on Feb 6,7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four Pune youths arrested for vehicle vandalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox