Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI File Photo)
Tripura to receive permanent jetty for Indo-Bangla waterways route

  • A floating jetty was launched on Gomati river as part of the Indo-Bangladesh international inland waterways project last year.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Tripura will soon get a permanent jetty on the Gomati River at Sonamura for smooth movement of small ships on Sonamura

(Tripura) - Daudkandi (Bangladesh) waterways that would enhance trade between Bangladesh and northeast region, said Union minister for port, shipping and waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

Sonamura is located in Sepahijala district, nearly 60 kilometres from Agartala. In his two-day tour to Tripura, Mandaviya is scheduled to visit Sonamura to review the available facilities there.

"A permanent jetty will be constructed on River Gomati. Foundation stone will be laid within two-three months. The Sonamura-Daudkandi waterways would increase the scope of employment. Besides, it will also boost the trade relations between Bangladesh and northeast region," Mandaviya told the media persons at BJP headquarters in Agartala.

The Sonamura-Daudkandi route was included in the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes and was signed by High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and shipping secretary of Bangladesh Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury at Dhaka in May last year.

As per a survey conducted by the Bangladesh authorities, 89.5 kilometres out of 90 kilometres of the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route falls in Bangladesh and 500 metres in India.

The Sonamura-Daudkandi waterways route became operational with the arrival of the first vessel at Sonamura port last September.

A floating jetty was launched on Gomati river as part of the Indo-Bangladesh international inland waterways project last year.

Currently, the ships ply from West Bengal's Haldia port to Daudkandi.

