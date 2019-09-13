Trouble brews for Punjabi singer, booked for hurting religious sentiments

cities

Sep 13, 2019

In a development that could brew more trouble for Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, police booked him Thursday for hurting religious sentiments, in addition to the other charges for which the singer was arrested on Wednesday.

After a video of Mangat in which he had used derogatory language for Sikh religious symbols was uploaded on social media platforms, police added Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs)and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the first information report (FIR).

“Mangat had used derogatory language for Sikh religious symbols in a video, following which he was booked for hurting religious sentiments,” said senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Mangat, who was sent to two-day police custody, was arrested in connection to the case registered against him, Ramandeep Singh alias Rami Randhawa and Randhawa’s brother Prince for threatening and abusing each other, the videos of which were shared widely.

Police have also arrested one Hardeep Walia, who manages Mangat’s shows in India.

Unfolding of events

A case was registered after a video of Randhawa brothers and Mangat was circulated through different social media platforms in which both had challenged each other. The duo threatened to kill each other, said police.

“I had objected to Mangat’s songs as they promote guns and drugs. Following this, I started getting threat calls on his behalf,” alleged Ramandeep. However, in a latest video, Randhawa too had threatened Mangat.

The duo had fixed Purab apartments in Mohali as the meeting point on Wednesday to settle score, said police.

Following this, Mangat who resides in Canada reached Mohali but was arrested from Sector 88 before he could meet Randhawa.

The case was previously registered under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the IT Act in Sohana police station.

Singers’ claim to fame

Harkirat Singh Mangat popularly known as Elly Mangat is a Punjabi singer who came into limelight owing to the controversial lyrics of his songs.

A graduate, Mangat was born in Doraha, Punjab. He started his singing career in 2015 with the Punjabi song ‘Angry Bird’. Next, he released the song ‘Game’ featuring rapper Gangis Khan rapper but after the song release, he was involved in a feud with him. Subsequently, he released many Punjabi songs like ‘Jail’, ‘Hands’, ‘Weapons’, ‘Death Line’, ‘Ak 47’, ‘Swag’, and ‘My Pets’ among others.

Punjabi singers Rami Randhawa and Prince Randhawa are brothers and hail from Gujarpeer village, Ajnala tehsil , Amritsar district. Randhawa has done MA music while Prince is a graduate. Their father was famous Punjabi folk singer Jaswant Joshila.

Both brothers gained popularity from social media after their several song videos were widely shared on Facebook and YouTube. Their official debut song was ‘Sapp Sher te Jatt’, which got more than four million views on YouTube.

Sep 13, 2019