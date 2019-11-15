e-paper
Truck driver, cleaner charred to death in mishap

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY A driver and a cleaner were charred to death when the truck they were travelling in rammed into another one parked on the roadside on Friday morning near Parghauli village situated near the bypass in the CB Ganj police station area here in Bareilly, said police.

The mishap occurred around 4am. The rice-laden truck, which was coming from Shahjahanpur, collided with another truck full of cement bags parked on the road side near the CB Ganj bypass, an accident prone area.

Such was the impact of the collision that the moving truck turned into a fire ball giving no time to the driver and the cleaner to jump out of the vehicle. Both of them were charred to death on the spot.

According to information received, Rajkumar Chahal, 36, son of Ramkumar Chahal, a resident of Chaupala colony in Muhana of Sonipat district was the truck driver. He was on his way to Moradabad with rice in a truck around four in the morning.

The cleaner Ram Charan was son Phool Chandra and a resident of Namora village in Faizabad.

