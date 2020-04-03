e-paper
Truck driver who gave lift to Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in Batala

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
A truck driver from Harshian village of Batala subdivision, who had given lift to three members of Tablighi Jamaat returning from Delhi, was put under quarantine here on Friday

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Ghuman said that after getting specific inputs, a police team along with officials from the health department rushed to Harshian and brought the driver to Batala civil hospital, where he has been quarantined. His samples were taken and were sent to Amritsar for coronavirus test.

The police said the driver had picked up Tablighi Jamat members from Delhi and dropped them at Amritsar.

