Truck runs over man on scooter at Chinchpokli, driver held

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:56 IST

The Kalachowkie, police on Saturday, arrested a 40-year-old dumper driver for allegedly running over an 18-year-old biker.

According to the police, the incident took place at 3pm on Saturday, when Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Afzal Khan, a resident of Mazagaon, was on his way home from Sion.

Seeing the condition of the BA Road in Chinchpokli, he slowed down, but a speeding dumper crashed into his bike from the rear-end.

“Khan came under the wheel of the dumper and suffered multiple injuries. He was shifted to KEM hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. We arrested the dumper driver, Lingappa Bhutali Balbhatti,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case on the basis of the

complaint filed by Mohammed Afzal Abdul Masjid Khan,40, the father of the deceased.

Balbhatti has been booked under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding

on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.