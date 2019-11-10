e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Truck runs over man on scooter at Chinchpokli, driver held

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:56 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalachowkie, police on Saturday, arrested a 40-year-old dumper driver for allegedly running over an 18-year-old biker.

According to the police, the incident took place at 3pm on Saturday, when Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Afzal Khan, a resident of Mazagaon, was on his way home from Sion.

Seeing the condition of the BA Road in Chinchpokli, he slowed down, but a speeding dumper crashed into his bike from the rear-end.

“Khan came under the wheel of the dumper and suffered multiple injuries. He was shifted to KEM hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. We arrested the dumper driver, Lingappa Bhutali Balbhatti,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case on the basis of the
complaint filed by Mohammed Afzal Abdul Masjid Khan,40, the father of the deceased.

Balbhatti has been booked under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding
on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

top news
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities