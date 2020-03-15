Truck snuffs out 2 lives in Karnal

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:55 IST

Two youths were killed and another sustained injuries as a truck hit their motorcycle on the Karnal-Assandh road, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified Arvind Kumar alias Goldy, 25, and Preetpal, also 25, both residents of Uplana village in Assandh subdivision of Karnal.

As per the police, the accident took place on Saturday night when they were returning from Karnal after appearing in Class-12 examination of Haryana open school.

Both of them died on the spot, while the injured, Amarjit Singh, a resident of the same village, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, the police said.

According to investigating officer Narender Singh, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) , 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver, who is yet to be identified.

He said efforts were being made to arrest him.

The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem examination.