e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Truck snuffs out 2 lives in Karnal

Truck snuffs out 2 lives in Karnal

The deceased have been identified Arvind Kumar alias Goldy, 25, and Preetpal, also 25, both residents of Uplana village in Assandh subdivision of Karnal

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two youths were killed and another sustained injuries as a truck hit their motorcycle on the Karnal-Assandh road, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified Arvind Kumar alias Goldy, 25, and Preetpal, also 25, both residents of Uplana village in Assandh subdivision of Karnal.

As per the police, the accident took place on Saturday night when they were returning from Karnal after appearing in Class-12 examination of Haryana open school.

Both of them died on the spot, while the injured, Amarjit Singh, a resident of the same village, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, the police said.

According to investigating officer Narender Singh, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) , 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver, who is yet to be identified.

He said efforts were being made to arrest him.

The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem examination.

tags
top news
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities