Two arrested, explosive material seized in Rae Bareli

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Two persons were arrested and 17 tonnes of explosives were recovered from them after the police raided a store in Rae Bareli on Thursday.

The duo was identified as Moin Khan and Rahul Bhadauria of Lalganj. The police swung into action after a tip-off that explosives and raw material for cracker manufacturing had been stored illegally in the store.

SP (Rae Bareli) Swapnil Mamgain said a team, including officials of district administration, fire and police department, raided the store and seized the material stored illegally.

Police booked the duo under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Explosive Substances Act.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:02 IST