Two arrested for defying lockdown, organising Iftar party in Jewar

cities

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:11 IST

The police on Friday evening arrested two persons and booked 19 others for attending an Iftar party and violating lockdown norms in Jewar. The organisers were identified as Pappu and Mausam, residents of Jewar.

Ajay Aggarwal, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that any kind of social, religious, cultural gathering is prohibited during the lockdown. “We received information on Friday evening that some people were attending an Iftar party outside Jama Masjid in Chaudhaiya Mohalla. A police team reached the spot and found over 21 people having Iftar together without maintaining social distance. This was a violation of the lockdown norms,” he said.

Aggarwal said that during interrogation, the police came to know that the two organisers Pappu and Mausam had also made an announcement from the local mosque and urged locals to participate in the Iftar party.

“The two organisers were arrested while 19 others were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. We have advised people to pray and have Iftar at home and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar district has recorded 159 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases. Of them, 94 persons have been cured while 65 are being treated at hospitals.