e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two arrested for defying lockdown, organising Iftar party in Jewar

Two arrested for defying lockdown, organising Iftar party in Jewar

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Friday evening arrested two persons and booked 19 others for attending an Iftar party and violating lockdown norms in Jewar. The organisers were identified as Pappu and Mausam, residents of Jewar.

Ajay Aggarwal, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that any kind of social, religious, cultural gathering is prohibited during the lockdown. “We received information on Friday evening that some people were attending an Iftar party outside Jama Masjid in Chaudhaiya Mohalla. A police team reached the spot and found over 21 people having Iftar together without maintaining social distance. This was a violation of the lockdown norms,” he said.

Aggarwal said that during interrogation, the police came to know that the two organisers Pappu and Mausam had also made an announcement from the local mosque and urged locals to participate in the Iftar party.

“The two organisers were arrested while 19 others were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. We have advised people to pray and have Iftar at home and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar district has recorded 159 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases. Of them, 94 persons have been cured while 65 are being treated at hospitals.

top news
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities