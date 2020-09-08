e-paper
Home / Cities / Two arrested for molesting woman at Delhi night shelter

Two arrested for molesting woman at Delhi night shelter

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi police on Tuesday said they have arrested two men for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman inside a night shelter in south-east Delhi.

According to the police, the woman approached them with a complaint on September 2 and accused a security guard and his accomplice of molesting her.

“She said she had been living in the night shelter for past 10 months. We have registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The two men were arrested on the same day,” said a senior police officer.

The women’s night shelter in Nizamuddin is under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and is run by an NGO, SPYM.

A DUSIB official, who did not wish to be named, said that the matter came to their knowledge on Tuesday evening and that they were in the process of verifying the facts.

