Home / Cities / Two arrested for murdering farmhouse manager in Nayagaon

Two arrested for murdering farmhouse manager in Nayagaon

Confessed to have killed the 65-year-old as he used to reprimand them at work and hurled abuses at them.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police have arrested two men who allegedly murdered a 65-year-old farmhouse manager at Kahlon Farms near Nada village, Nayagaon, on June 14.

The accused were identified as Ajit Pasi, 20, and Mukesh, 20, who worked at the same farm as the victim, Balkar Singh.

“The duo was arrested from Mauli Jagran village on Thursday. The third suspect, a minor boy, has not been apprehended as his role in the murder has been ruled out,” said deputy superintendent of police (City 1) Gursher Singh.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have killed Balkar as he used to reprimand them for minor issues and hurled abuses at them. Besides, he also pulled them up for drinking liquor, the DSP said.

They had attacked Balkar with an axe while he was asleep on June 14. The victim had succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on June 16.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

