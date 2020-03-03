Two arrested for raping Gujarat woman in Yamunanagar

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:22 IST

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman from Gujarat at a Yamunanagar hotel, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has named four persons, including a woman from Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur, in the complaint she lodged with the police.

She claimed that one of the accused lured her to Yamunanagar by the prospect of a job in a private company.

In the first information report (FIR) registered at the Sadhaura police station, the victim, who belongs to Anand district of Gujarat and had been living in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh, mentioned that two of the accused raped her at a hotel in Sadaura town of Yamunanagar district on Monday.

She alleged that her rapists also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anybody before leaving the hotel.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 376D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police have launched an investigation.

Mother of four, the woman told the police that she had been living separately for the past six months.

“I came to Chandigarh last month. On Sunday, I met a person known as Aman, who offered me help in securing a job,” she added.

She said the accused on Monday called her and asked her to come to his house in Bilaspur.

“Aman also sent a woman to accompany me to his house. But, she took me to a hotel in Sadhaura, where two youths not known to me came to my room. They raped me and left the hotel after issuing a death threat,” the woman added.

Sadhaura police station in-charge Kamaldip Singh said two men have been arrested in this case and further probe is going on.

The police, however, refused to disclose the names of the arrested persons.

Investigation officer Kiran Bala said they have recorded the statement of the victim before a magistrate.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the accused with the help of their mobile numbers which the victim has provided us,” she added.