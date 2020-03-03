e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two arrested for raping Gujarat woman in Yamunanagar

Two arrested for raping Gujarat woman in Yamunanagar

The victim claimed that one of the accused lured her to Yamunanagar by the prospect of a job in a private company

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman from Gujarat at a Yamunanagar hotel, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has named four persons, including a woman from Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur, in the complaint she lodged with the police.

She claimed that one of the accused lured her to Yamunanagar by the prospect of a job in a private company.

In the first information report (FIR) registered at the Sadhaura police station, the victim, who belongs to Anand district of Gujarat and had been living in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh, mentioned that two of the accused raped her at a hotel in Sadaura town of Yamunanagar district on Monday.

She alleged that her rapists also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anybody before leaving the hotel.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 376D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police have launched an investigation.

Mother of four, the woman told the police that she had been living separately for the past six months.

“I came to Chandigarh last month. On Sunday, I met a person known as Aman, who offered me help in securing a job,” she added.

She said the accused on Monday called her and asked her to come to his house in Bilaspur.

“Aman also sent a woman to accompany me to his house. But, she took me to a hotel in Sadhaura, where two youths not known to me came to my room. They raped me and left the hotel after issuing a death threat,” the woman added.

Sadhaura police station in-charge Kamaldip Singh said two men have been arrested in this case and further probe is going on.

The police, however, refused to disclose the names of the arrested persons.

Investigation officer Kiran Bala said they have recorded the statement of the victim before a magistrate.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the accused with the help of their mobile numbers which the victim has provided us,” she added.

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities