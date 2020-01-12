Two arrested in Sushant Lok murder case

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:55 IST

Gurugram: Four days after the body of a 35-year-old Ghaziabad resident was recovered from a drain in DLF Phase-1, the police on Saturday arrested two of the victim’s acquaintances for their alleged involvement in the murder.

According to the police, the post-mortem examination suggested that the man was strangulated to death with the help of a bedsheet which he had wrapped around his body to protect himself from cold. The duo allegedly killed him after a heated argument over drinking, the police said.

The arrested men were identified as Ajay, 19, and Sonu, 24, both are natives of Sonipat. The police said that Ajay is a farmer while Sonu, who worked as a receptionist at a hotel, is currently unemployed. They were arrested from Sector 42.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station on Saturday. The duo was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to police remand.

The police had identified the victim as Arshad who was a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. In the police complaint, his wife had alleged that around 2pm on January 7, her husband left the house for Gohana in Sonipat with his friends. He had allegedly borrowed a friend’s Audi for the drive. She had further alleged that her brother-in-law talked to her husband on phone in the evening who told him that Sonu and Ajay were forcing him to drink liquor and not allowing him to return home.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said, “During interrogation, Sonu and Ajay said that they were drinking with Arshad. When he said that he has to leave for home, they got into an argument with him. Later, when he began travelling back in the car, the men stopped him on his way, forced him to drink more alcohol and strangulated him to death with the bedsheet he was covering himself with.”

The police said that the accused then dumped the victim’s body in the drain and fled the spot.

The police on Saturday booked five men in the case and said they are interrogating the arrested men to locate the others.