Two arrested with 500gm heroin in Sirsa

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:11 IST

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sirsa police has arrested two men with 500gm heroin from Ding bus stand area here.

Sirsa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aryan Chaudhary said, “Those arrested are Ramandeep Singh alias Sona of Sahuwala village and Pragat Singh of Raghuana village. An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them. We are probing to know from where they procured the contraband, which could cost about ₹1 crore in international market.”

The DSP said CIA in-charge Ravindra Kumar had got a tip-off that two men were bringing heroin from Delhi in a car. “Soon after getting the information, his team reached Ding bus stand. As the duo were signalled to stop, they turned towards Fatehabad. The CIA team chased the accused and arrested them,” he added.

“The two told the police that they were taking the contraband to Odhan area from where they used to supply it,” the DSP said.

A drug case has already been registered against Pragat Singh at the Lambi police station in Punjab’s Muktsar district, a police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)