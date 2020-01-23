Two booked for abetting Barnala girl’s suicide in Malaysia

cities

BARNALA

The police have booked two persons for abetment to suicide after a Barnala girl ended her life in Malaysia on January 16.

Milan Singh Ghuggi of Khudi Kalan village in Barnala and Amandeep Singh Deep of Saharan Majra in Ludhiana have been booked under Sections 306, 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act on the complaint of victim’s mother.

She said her daughter took the extreme step as the accused were blackmailing her through online messages and calls. “We lodged a complaint with the police as well as on the 181 helpline, but to no avail. So, we sent our daughter to Malaysia in July 2019 for doing a beautician course. The duo managed to get my daughter’s contact number and continued to harass her by sending obscene messages, she alleged.

Victim’s father said: “The duo use to threaten my daughter that they would post her photos on Instagram and Facebook.”

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Gurdeep Singh said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.