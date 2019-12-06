Two booked for misbehaving with Ludhiana PCR bike squad official

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 22:54 IST

Two men on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, who were stopped by a police control room (PCR) team for riding with modified silencer, misbehaved with one of the police personnel and fled on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Deepak Bohal and his relative Kuldeep Chauhan, both residents of LIG flats, Phase 3, Dugri, were later booked and the motorcycle was seized.

Head constable Sukhwinder Singh said he was on patrolling duty with Homeguard Jawan Achhe Lal, when he noticed the accused on the motorcycle with silencer backfiring. Singh said they gave a chase to the accused and nabbed them near their house.

Singh said the accused stated misbehaving with him, and when he tried to call for backup from the Dugri police station, Deepak snatched his mobile phone and kept it in his pocket, following which he informed the police using Acche Lal’s phone.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said when they reached the spot and managed to get Sukhwinder’s phone back, the accused realised they were in trouble and fled, following which the police confiscated the motorcycle.

A case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused at the Dugri police station.

Police said a hunt is on for their arrest.