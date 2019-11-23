Two booked for stalking, threatening 36-year-old woman

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:22 IST

Gurugram The police on Friday booked two men for allegedly stalking and threatening to kill a 36-year-old woman who was in the city to attend a conference in Udyog Vihar on November 8. The police said that the men are colleagues of the woman.

According to the police, the woman is a resident of Delhi and works at a company based there. In the police complaint, the woman alleged that during the conference, the suspects were looking at her inappropriately.

Around 6pm, after the conference, the suspects allegedly started following her when she was going home. When she confronted them after a short distance, they allegedly threatened to kill her and fled the spot.

The woman further alleged that she complained against the suspects to the management of her office but they did not apologise to her. She then allegedly approached the police and filed a case.

Devinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Udyog Vihar police station, said, “We have received a complaint from the woman. The men are yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday.