Two brothers kidnapped when mother was taking them to school in Gurdaspur; police suspect family dispute

Dec 19, 2019
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Brothers Manbir Singh, 6, and Manjot Singh, 9, who were kidnapped when their mother, Sandeep Kaur (right), was going to drop them to school near Karal village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday morning.
Two brothers, Manjot Singh, 9, and Manbir Singh, 6, were kidnapped when their mother was taking them to school on a moped near Karal village, 4km from here, on Thursday morning.

Police said the mother, Sandeep Kaur, 33, suffered bruises as the kidnapper stopped his Innova sport utility vehicle and whisked away her sons at 8.15am. He snatched her gold chain, gold bangles, mobile phone and keys of the moped.

Sandeep Kaur told the police that she was going to drop the boys at Guru Har Rai Public School at Nawan Shalla 1km from Karal, when she was intercepted. “The kidnapper was dark and wearing a black muffler,” she said.

She said she had been living with her parents at Nangal village near Tibri cantonment for about a year following a dispute with her husband, Malkiat Singh of Jassal village near Ramdas in Amritsar district.

The custody of the two boys was given to her by the Kapurthala police.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police Swarndeep Singh said preliminary inquiry indicates that the kidnapping was the result of a family dispute.

Sandeep Kaur said that her husband had threatened to take away the children from her.

The police have launched a hunt for the kidnapper.

