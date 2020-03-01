e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two caught dumping chemicals into Taloja creek

Two caught dumping chemicals into Taloja creek

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:58 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

A group of transporters caught two tankers parked on Kalyan-Panvel Road dumping chemicals in a nearby creek on Friday night.

The members alerted the activist who complained to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and also to the police.

Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector, Taloja police station, said, “Some people complained about chemicals being dumped into the creek. We have seized two tankers and arrested two drivers. We have lodged a case under section 277 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code. A case might be registered against the chemical company after investigation.”

He added that MPCB will also carry out investigation and take action.

“We have limited power in such cases but we can register a case if puts people’s lives in danger,” said Chavan.

DB Patil, regional officer, MPCB, said, “We were alerted at night and got in touch with police officers. We are doing a parallel investigation and action against those involved in same would be taken for sure on Monday.”

Mangesh Ranawade, president of Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTC-WA) said, “I learnt about the incident late at night and called up the MPCB officials immediately.

This might be the first case where some people have been caught red-handed but this is a regular practice by companies which dump chemical waste at night in water bodies,” said Ranawade.

KTC-WA members are planning to put up banners and posters across the city, appealing to people to inform about chemical dumping and be alert.

Residents of Kharghar and Taloja have started a Twitter campaign # we need clean air. The digital campaign is taking forward the campaign against Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for clean air.

Residents have been protesting for years. They staged a protest against MPCB on Thursday and have got assurance from MPCB to look into the demands.

Ranawade said, “Our target is to get more than 500 retweets and get the attention of environment minister so that officers take action. We have been inhaling toxic air for more than three years.”

top news
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
India to evacuate stranded citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
Airtel pays another Rs 8,000cr, says dues stand at Rs 13,000cr
‘Taken most aggressive actions to confront coronavirus’: US President Trump
‘Taken most aggressive actions to confront coronavirus’: US President Trump
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva
Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities