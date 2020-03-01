Two caught dumping chemicals into Taloja creek

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:58 IST

A group of transporters caught two tankers parked on Kalyan-Panvel Road dumping chemicals in a nearby creek on Friday night.

The members alerted the activist who complained to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and also to the police.

Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector, Taloja police station, said, “Some people complained about chemicals being dumped into the creek. We have seized two tankers and arrested two drivers. We have lodged a case under section 277 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code. A case might be registered against the chemical company after investigation.”

He added that MPCB will also carry out investigation and take action.

“We have limited power in such cases but we can register a case if puts people’s lives in danger,” said Chavan.

DB Patil, regional officer, MPCB, said, “We were alerted at night and got in touch with police officers. We are doing a parallel investigation and action against those involved in same would be taken for sure on Monday.”

Mangesh Ranawade, president of Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTC-WA) said, “I learnt about the incident late at night and called up the MPCB officials immediately.

This might be the first case where some people have been caught red-handed but this is a regular practice by companies which dump chemical waste at night in water bodies,” said Ranawade.

KTC-WA members are planning to put up banners and posters across the city, appealing to people to inform about chemical dumping and be alert.

Residents of Kharghar and Taloja have started a Twitter campaign # we need clean air. The digital campaign is taking forward the campaign against Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for clean air.

Residents have been protesting for years. They staged a protest against MPCB on Thursday and have got assurance from MPCB to look into the demands.

Ranawade said, “Our target is to get more than 500 retweets and get the attention of environment minister so that officers take action. We have been inhaling toxic air for more than three years.”