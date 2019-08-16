Two cheat Thane jeweller of ornaments worth ₹2.5 lakh

cities

A couple cheated a jeweller in Wagale Estate by buying jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh and claiming to have made digital payment. Later, the jeweller realised that no such payment was made. The accused have not been arrested.

An officer from Wagale Estate police station said, “The accused, Arun Sachan, and the woman went to Mahavar jewellers on July 30. They posed as would-be bride and groom and bought jewellery worth ₹2.54 lakh.”

They bought mangalsutra, gold chain, five rings, two pairs of earrings, nosering and some silver jewellery.

