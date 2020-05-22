e-paper
Two Covid-19 fatalities in Kashmir, toll rises to 20

May 22, 2020
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
With the death of two more Covid-19 patients in Kashmir region, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 20.

The samples of an 80-year old woman who died on Wednesday at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, came back as positive for the virus. She was suffering from acute pancreatitis.

While a 70-year old woman who was tested positive a few days back, has died at CD Hospital, Srinagar on Thursday. She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with restrictive lung disease and covid pneumonia and died of cardiac arrest.

With this, 20 persons have died in J&K due to Covid-19 so far - 18 casualties are from Kashmir and two from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 59 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the UT to 1,449, said officials.

Of the fresh cases, 51 have been reported from Kashmir division - Anantnag, Kulgam, Srinagar, Kupwara, Budgam and Ganderbal districts - where the tally has risen to 1,238. Eight cases have been reported from Jammu division - Kathua, Ramban , Kishtwar and Jammu districts - where the tally has risen to 211.

Six more coronavirus patients have recovered - three each from Jammu and Kashmir - and have been discharged. Of 1,449 positive cases, 615 in Kashmir and 69 in Jammu division have recovered so far. With this, Kashmir has 605 active cases while 140 are in Jammu.

Till date over 1.25 lakh people have been put under surveillance which includes 33,586 persons in home quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 57 in hospital quarantine and 21,893 under home surveillance. Besides, 69,565 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The media bulletin stated that over 1.05 lakh samples have tested negative.

