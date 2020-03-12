e-paper
Two created fake profile of woman on social media, held

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:55 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The Panvel rural police recently arrested two men for allegedly creating fake social media accounts of a college girl and circulating her phone number. Sagir Khan, 25 and Ramesh Thakur, 23, were traced to Ranchi in Jharkhand from where they were arrested. The woman, who is in her early twenties, is also a native of Jharkhand and is staying in Panvel. “After she rebuffed him, Khan created her fake profiles on social media,” said an officer.

The accused also posted her phone number after which the woman started receiving calls from men making lewd remarks.

The police said they traced the duo based on technical evidence. They were booked under sections of Information Technology Act.

