e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two-day flower show at PAU begins today

Two-day flower show at PAU begins today

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 5

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The two-day ‘Dr MS Randhawa Memorial Flower Show and Competition’ will be inaugurated by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon at College of Agriculture on Wednesday.

The show will be held in collaboration with PAU Estate Organisation.

Floriculture department head KK Dhatt said the competition will be open to the general public, and individuals from private, government and semi-government institutions. 

“Various types of competitions will be held including arrangement of fresh and dry flowers, seasonal flowers, foliage plants, cacti, succulents, ferns, bonsai and cut flowers,” Dhatt said.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 5. Those interested to know more about the competition can contact assistant professor of floriculture at PAU, Ranjit Singh, on 440 2401970 or 9463140872.

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities