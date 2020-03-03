Two-day flower show at PAU begins today

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:38 IST

The two-day ‘Dr MS Randhawa Memorial Flower Show and Competition’ will be inaugurated by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon at College of Agriculture on Wednesday.

The show will be held in collaboration with PAU Estate Organisation.

Floriculture department head KK Dhatt said the competition will be open to the general public, and individuals from private, government and semi-government institutions.

“Various types of competitions will be held including arrangement of fresh and dry flowers, seasonal flowers, foliage plants, cacti, succulents, ferns, bonsai and cut flowers,” Dhatt said.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 5. Those interested to know more about the competition can contact assistant professor of floriculture at PAU, Ranjit Singh, on 440 2401970 or 9463140872.