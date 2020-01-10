Two dead, two injured as unidentified vehicle rams two motorbikes on Sohna Road

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 21:15 IST

Gurugram Two men were killed and two others injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed two motorcycles on Sohna Road near Indri village on Thursday evening. The police said that the deceased were first cousins. The accused driver fled the spot and is yet to be identified.

The police said the two who died have been identified by first names as Raman, 20, and Krishan, 19, both residents of village Indri, who worked for a construction supplier in Bhondsi. The injured men, identified as Mohit and Neeraj, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both are said to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.20pm, when four men on two motorcycles were returning to their houses. The police said an unidentified vehicle rammed into the motorcycles from behind.

Ranjit Singh, a relative of the victims, who was driving behind them at a distance of several metres, said that Raman was driving the motorcycle and Krishan was riding pillion. “Raman’s head came under one of the tyres of the vehicle while Krishan also sustained serious injuries. Both died on the spot,” he said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that both the victims were declared dead on arrival at a civil hospital in Sohna, adding that the driver of the vehicle that rammed them was yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a voluntary way), 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna City police station on Thursday night, said police.

Since January, at least 14 people have been killed in accidents on city roads. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people had died in the incidents.