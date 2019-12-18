Two die after garbage truck crashed into tea stall in Bhiwandi

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:40 IST

Thane

A speeding garbage truck lost control and crashed into a tea stall, killing two and injuring six people at Chavindra Ramnagar, Bhiwandi rural, on Tuesday. The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

Around 5.30pm, a few construction labourers finished work and were having tea at the stall on Chavindra village road. The truck, which belongs to Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, was going towards Bhiwandi after dumping garbage at Chavindra village.

As soon as it reached the road, the driver lost control and drove into the roadside tea stall, crashing into the customers.

The vehicle ploughed through tables and chairs and halted after hitting a wall.

Two people, Ahmad Momin, 30, and Shabir Khan, 40, sustained grievous injuries and were declared dead in hospital.

Six other labourers are seriously injured and were taken to a Mumbai hospital.

According to Bhiwandi rural police, the garbage truck was returning to the city when it veered left from the road and hit a tea stall.

The driver has been booked under sections 304(a), 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said, “We are looking for the accused and investigating with the civic authorities and the contractor, who handles garbage dumping, about the driver.”