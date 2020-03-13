Two die in hit-and-run incidents at Vashi, Bhiwandi

cities

A 45-year-old man died near Vashi truck terminal after an unknown vehicle hit him on Thursday. The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against an unknown driver.

The man, Santosh More, was found heavily injured around 4.30am. An employee of the truck terminal saw More on the road and alerted the supervisor.

More was bleeding heavily as he had severe injuries. The police arrived at the spot with an ambulance and took More to NMMC hospital at Vashi where he was declared dead.

“With the help of a driver’s licence, we contacted More’s cousin brother and handed over the body,” said an officer from APMC police station.

A 20-year-old man was found dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Valgaon in Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

“The youth was walking on the road when a vehicle hit him from behind and fled,” said an official from Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi. The man was declared dead on arrival in a hospital. A case has been registered against an unknown accused at Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi.