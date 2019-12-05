Two die of electrocution in Sarojini Nagar

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:54 IST

LUCKNOW: Two men died of electrocution while working in an under-construction building under Sarojini Nagar police station area on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Karan Yadav and Mukhtar Ali.

The duo worked as labourers who were hired to fit electric wiring in the under-construction building, said Parmendra Kumar Singh, SHO.

According to the SHO, they were putting up an iron ladder that touched a live electric wire, after which they were electrocuted.

“Another person who was standing beside them also suffered burn injuries due to electrocution. He is currently admitted to a hospital,” he added.

The deceased and the injured were hired by a private contractor. No police complaint was lodged regarding the incident by the time this report was filed.