Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Two die of electrocution in Sarojini Nagar

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: Two men died of electrocution while working in an under-construction building under Sarojini Nagar police station area on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Karan Yadav and Mukhtar Ali.

The duo worked as labourers who were hired to fit electric wiring in the under-construction building, said Parmendra Kumar Singh, SHO.

According to the SHO, they were putting up an iron ladder that touched a live electric wire, after which they were electrocuted.

“Another person who was standing beside them also suffered burn injuries due to electrocution. He is currently admitted to a hospital,” he added.

The deceased and the injured were hired by a private contractor. No police complaint was lodged regarding the incident by the time this report was filed.

Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
