Two die of suspected dengue

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 22:44 IST

Two suspected dengue patients, including an 18-year-old girl, died in Lucknow on Sunday.

Health department officials said death audit of both the cases will be done to check if the patients died due to dengue. Meanwhile, officials were asked to conduct source reduction exercise to check mosquito breeding in areas where these cases were reported.

The girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bakshi ka Talab. The other patient, a mobile shop owner from the same area, had tested positive for dengue at a private lab and died during treatment at a private hospital, said health officials.

“We have sought medical documents in both the cases to find out the cause of death,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, in a press statement.

So far, Lucknow had reported close to 1,400 dengue cases this year.