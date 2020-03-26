Two drivers, acquaintance of Ludhiana patient quarantined

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:41 IST

The health authorities on Thursday quarantined two drivers and an acquaintance of Ludhiana’s first coronavirus patient.

This comes a day after the 51-year-old woman’s industrialist husband, son and three doctors of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) tested negative for the infection.

The acquaintance, who is a resident of Sangat Road in Civil Lines, visited the health department on Thursday claiming that he had met the woman while she was undergoing treatment at DMCH. He has been kept in isolation at the civil hospital and his swab sample has been sent for testing.

The two domestic helps of the corona patient who were quarantined on Tuesday were also discharged from the hospital after they tested negative.

Meanwhile, sanitation was carried out at DMCH’s ECG, ultrasound and MRI centres which the woman had visited for medical examination.

Moreover, 40 paramedical staffers, who came in direct contact with the Covid-19 patient, were told to self-isolate.

Sources who traced the patient’s movement said she had interacted with clients who visited her boutique in Sunet village, following which it was sealed by the authorities.

Apart from this, she had gone to a movie theatre, exhibition, couples’ kitty, prayer meetings and satsang before she was taken ill.

DMCH dean Rajoo Singh Chhina said the best thing people could do was listen to PM Narendra Modi’s advice to stay home and stop the spread.

PANIC IN ELITE CIRCLES

The news of the industrialist’s wife who was socially active and office-bearer of a number of women’s organisations has created panic in the elite circles of the city. Doctors said many of them want to be tested.