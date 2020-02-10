Two duped of ₹90K in separate online frauds

cities

Gurugram: Two incidents of online frauds involving a total amount of over ₹90,000 were reported in the city on Sunday. The police said no arrests have been made in the cases.

In the first case, a resident of Saraswati Vihar near Chakkarpur market alleged that an unidentified caller duped him on the pretext of availing credit card reward points. “The caller said that I had not used the reward points and if I do not use them today, the points will expire. The caller asked me to share one time password (OTP) and bank details. Soon, I got five text messages of transactions conducted through my account,” said the complainant.

The police said ₹50,000 was deducted from the complainant’s account, and added that the suspect was yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 29 police station.

In the second case, ₹41, 271 was deducted from the account of a Sheetla Mata Colony resident after he shared his bank details and OTP with an unidentified caller, who claimed to be calling from an e-wallet company. As per the police, the caller told the victim that he needs to update his ‘know your customer’ (KYC) details for his account.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said after the victim shared his OTP and bank details, the money was deducted from his account.

The police said in such cases, the victim is also sometimes sent a link over a text and asked download an application, which gives conmen access to a person’s phone screen through a remote desktop software tool.

A case was registered under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Sector 5 police station, said the police.