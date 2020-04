Two empty wagons derail near Mumbai, no one injured

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:03 IST

Two empty wagons with locomotive of a container goods train, derailed between Airoli and Rabale railway stations at 2pm on Saturday. No one was injured and the two wagons have been re-railed.

AK Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “Two empty wagons with a container goods train, derailed between Airoli and Rabale. No one was injured. Two wagons have been re-railed. The cause of the derailment is being investigated,’ said Jain.