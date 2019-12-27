e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Two fires in city, no one injured

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:58 IST
Two fires, one on the terrace of a building in Sadar Bazar and another in a wood godown in Maharani Bagh, were reported on Friday, the fire department said.

No one was reported to be killed, hurt or trapped in these two fire incidents, the fire department added.

The first incident took place on the terrace of a four-storey building at 6.30 pm. “It was a small residential structure on the terrace. The evening traffic delayed our response, but the fire was controlled by 7 pm,” said a fire officer.

The other fire was reported in South Delhi’s Maharani Bagh at 9.50 pm. “A godown that stores wood items caught fire. Our firemen are at the spot, but the situation is under control. No one is believed to be trapped,” said another officer at 10.50 pm.

